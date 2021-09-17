Terra Price Tops $35.06 on Top Exchanges (LUNA)

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 17th. During the last seven days, Terra has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $14.08 billion and $1.20 billion worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $35.06 or 0.00073722 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00013190 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Starbound (SBD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00009372 BTC.

Terra Coin Profile

LUNA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 996,208,495 coins and its circulating supply is 401,717,312 coins. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Terra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.