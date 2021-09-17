Terracoin (TRC) Trading Down 1.3% This Week

Terracoin (CURRENCY:TRC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Terracoin has a market cap of $579,192.65 and $247.00 worth of Terracoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Terracoin has traded down 1.3% against the dollar. One Terracoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0253 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Terracoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,651.96 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $626.96 or 0.01315710 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.04 or 0.00501634 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $160.23 or 0.00336260 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001353 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.13 or 0.00056934 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003029 BTC.

Citadel.one (XCT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001222 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0286 or 0.00000060 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Terracoin Profile

Terracoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 26th, 2012. Terracoin’s total supply is 22,935,396 coins. The Reddit community for Terracoin is /r/terracoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Terracoin’s official Twitter account is @terracoin_TRC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Terracoin is medium.com/@clockuniverse . The official website for Terracoin is www.terracoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Terracoin (abbreviated TRC) is a peer to peer decentralized currency based on Bitcoin. Terracoin was launched on the 26th of October 2012 and is an SHA-256 coin with a hard cap of 42 million coins. The block time is 2 minutes and the block reward is initially set to 20 TRC. The block reward halves every four years and difficulty retargets every thirty blocks or every hour. There was no premine. It is similar to Bitcoin, but with faster transactions, and improved security by having merged mining and Dark Gravity Wave difficulty recalculation. The Terracoin Foundation was formed to provide stable development, improved security and better community involvement for Terracoin. The TRC Dev Team is currently implementing DASH’s decentralized governance, masternodes, and instant sent. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Terracoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terracoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terracoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terracoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Terracoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terracoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.