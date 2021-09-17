TerraCredit (CREDIT) Market Cap Reaches $360,577.46

TerraCredit (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, TerraCredit has traded 29.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One TerraCredit coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TerraCredit has a total market cap of $360,577.46 and approximately $56,463.00 worth of TerraCredit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000013 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 35.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TerraCredit (CRYPTO:CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. TerraCredit’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. TerraCredit’s official website is terra-credit.com. TerraCredit’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraCredit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraCredit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraCredit using one of the exchanges listed above.

