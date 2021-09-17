TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) Short Interest Up 110.7% in August

TerrAscend Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 512,300 shares, an increase of 110.7% from the August 15th total of 243,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 683,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

TRSSF opened at $7.24 on Friday. TerrAscend has a 12 month low of $3.91 and a 12 month high of $16.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.13 and a 200 day moving average of $10.02.

TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TRSSF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.17).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRSSF. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on TerrAscend from $21.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on TerrAscend from $17.75 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reduced their target price on TerrAscend from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TerrAscend in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TerrAscend has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. produces and sells medical cannabis products. The firm owns several businesses and brands, including The Apothecarium, Ilera Healthcare, Kind Tree, Prism, State Flower, Valhalla Confections, and Arise Bioscience Inc The company was founded by Basem Hanna, Vijay Sappani and Michael Nashat on March 7, 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

