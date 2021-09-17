Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $868.62 Million

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce sales of $868.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.56 million and the lowest is $848.29 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $631.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 177.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,179 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $3,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.