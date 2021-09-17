Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $868.62 Million

Analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will announce sales of $868.62 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $892.56 million and the lowest is $848.29 million. Texas Roadhouse posted sales of $631.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 37.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full year sales of $3.46 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Roadhouse.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business had revenue of $898.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.34 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TXRH. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $108.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $122.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.70.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $91.62 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $59.45 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 355.56%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,707,925 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $164,302,000 after buying an additional 44,274 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 9.0% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 114,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 177.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,274,000 after purchasing an additional 128,179 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Texas Roadhouse during the second quarter worth about $3,420,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 128.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 149,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $14,409,000 after purchasing an additional 84,178 shares in the last quarter. 90.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

