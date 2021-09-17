TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) Short Interest Up 106.7% in August

TGI Solar Power Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TSPG) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a growth of 106.7% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,564,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TSPG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. TGI Solar Power Group has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.09.

TGI Solar Power Group Company Profile

TGI Solar Power Group, Inc is a holding company. It intends to provide project management consulting, develop custom tools software and a line of electric vehicles. The firm’s services include project management, strategic alliances, IT services, international business, and software and app development.

