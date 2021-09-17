The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 826,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 53,698 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.12% of The AES worth $21,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The AES by 118.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A grew its position in shares of The AES by 160.1% in the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Get The AES alerts:

In related news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,167.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AES shares. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

Shares of AES stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.71. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.42 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The company has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a PE ratio of -115.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.67%.

The AES Profile

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.