The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Insider Sells $773,400.00 in Stock

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) insider Joe Ochoa sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $773,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Joe Ochoa also recently made the following trade(s):

Get The AZEK alerts:

On Wednesday, August 25th, Joe Ochoa sold 30,900 shares of The AZEK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total transaction of $1,306,452.00.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,257,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,929. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.88 and a 12 month high of $51.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of -480.69 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.38.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $327.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.51 million. The AZEK had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 10.02%. On average, equities analysts expect that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in The AZEK during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of The AZEK in the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 48.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of The AZEK by 11,100.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. 94.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZEK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The AZEK from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AZEK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.17.

About The AZEK

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions.

Further Reading: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.