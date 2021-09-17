The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Acquired by Nikulski Financial Inc.

Nikulski Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,629 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital LLC grew its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in The Boeing during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $212.80. The company had a trading volume of 348,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,250,458. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.61.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $274.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

