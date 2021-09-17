The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its holdings in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of The Buckle worth $4,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in The Buckle by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,011,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,752,000 after purchasing an additional 38,921 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 723,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,413,000 after acquiring an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 154.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,627,000 after acquiring an additional 365,133 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 479,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,819,000 after acquiring an additional 54,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Buckle by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 241,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,477,000 after acquiring an additional 20,768 shares in the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Diane L. Applegate sold 14,093 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $620,514.79. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,963,738. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,902,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,093 shares of company stock valued at $3,874,615. Insiders own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BKE opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.14. The Buckle, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.75 and a 52 week high of $50.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.14.

The Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.18. The Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. The company had revenue of $295.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The Buckle’s payout ratio is 49.62%.

About The Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

