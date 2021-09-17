The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Holdings Trimmed by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. cut its position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 813,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 92,127 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in The Charles Schwab were worth $59,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab by 36.5% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 20,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 3.1% in the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 16,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in The Charles Schwab by 6.9% in the second quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in The Charles Schwab by 4.2% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after buying an additional 766 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get The Charles Schwab alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. lifted their price target on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

SCHW traded down $0.79 on Friday, hitting $69.99. 136,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,299,175. The Charles Schwab Co. has a twelve month low of $33.96 and a twelve month high of $76.37. The company has a market cap of $126.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In other The Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $2,043,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total value of $1,869,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,166,503.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for The Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.