The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Allen Investment Management LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Allen Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 48.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,464,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,791,637 shares during the quarter. The Charles Schwab accounts for 5.4% of Allen Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Allen Investment Management LLC owned 0.30% of The Charles Schwab worth $397,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.3% during the second quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 1.4% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 7.7% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 4.1% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. Citigroup cut their price target on The Charles Schwab from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Charles Schwab has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.41.

In other news, EVP Nigel J. Murtagh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.76, for a total transaction of $1,869,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 82,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,166,503.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 21,691 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.80, for a total value of $1,557,413.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 541,260 shares of company stock valued at $39,392,289 over the last 90 days. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SCHW traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $70.10. The stock had a trading volume of 203,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,175. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $33.96 and a 1-year high of $76.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.00.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 28.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

About The Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

