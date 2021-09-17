The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) is Westpac Banking Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Westpac Banking Corp reduced its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,422,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,691 shares during the period. The Charles Schwab accounts for about 1.0% of Westpac Banking Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Westpac Banking Corp owned 0.08% of The Charles Schwab worth $103,562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Charles Schwab by 117.5% in the first quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 28,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total value of $2,043,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,500 shares of The Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.42, for a total transaction of $325,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 541,260 shares of company stock worth $39,392,289. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SCHW traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $69.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,299,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.16 and a 200-day moving average of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52-week low of $33.96 and a 52-week high of $76.37.

The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. The Charles Schwab had a net margin of 28.88% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 84.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. The Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Charles Schwab from $76.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.41.

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

