The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Glenview Trust Co

Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 439,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,855 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $23,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The Coca-Cola by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after buying an additional 13,907 shares during the period. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the second quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 986,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,362,000 after purchasing an additional 121,118 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 87.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 74,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,018,000 after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 7.1% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 64,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 144,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,026,343.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 196,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,188 shares of company stock worth $3,864,107 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America increased their target price on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

KO traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.74. The stock had a trading volume of 556,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,549,104. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.56. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $47.30 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.19% and a return on equity of 44.17%. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 86.15%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Story: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.