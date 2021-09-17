The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S (OTCMKTS:DDRLF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $252.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DNB Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from 190.00 to 220.00 in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Danske upgraded shares of The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Shares of DDRLF stock opened at $37.69 on Friday. The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S has a 12 month low of $20.60 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.46.

The Drilling Company of 1972 A/S provides offshore drilling rig services to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through North Sea Jack-Up Rigs and International Floaters segment. It owns and operates a fleet of 22 offshore drilling rigs, including 14 jack-up rigs, 4 semi-submersible rigs, and 4 drillships.

