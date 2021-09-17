The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 779.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Securities lowered their price target on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Truist decreased their target price on The Ensign Group from $98.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $43,185.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,607.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Lee A. Daniels sold 983 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.72, for a total value of $82,296.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,987 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,311.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,983 shares of company stock worth $256,762 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

ENSG traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.49. 167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,374. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.76. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.46 and a 1-year high of $98.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $638.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.14%.

The Ensign Group Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

