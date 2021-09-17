The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Nicholas Investment Partners LP

Nicholas Investment Partners LP lowered its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EL. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,216,000 after acquiring an additional 11,785 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 26,792 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total value of $8,305,787.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,131 shares in the company, valued at $18,021,191.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total transaction of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 360,567 shares of company stock valued at $118,735,672. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EL. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $384.00 price objective on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $330.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $338.35.

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $321.33. The company had a trading volume of 2,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,215,371. The company has a market cap of $116.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $330.50 and its 200-day moving average is $310.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.84. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.23 and a fifty-two week high of $347.82.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 44.03%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.87%.

About The Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

