The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Brokerages expect The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) to announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The First of Long Island’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.45 and the highest is $0.48. The First of Long Island posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The First of Long Island will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $1.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.97. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The First of Long Island.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.32 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 86.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 159.7% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 11,743 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $214,000. Mariner LLC purchased a new position in The First of Long Island in the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The First of Long Island by 6.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 380,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,177 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of The First of Long Island stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $19.98. 215,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,459. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The First of Long Island has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $473.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.22%.

About The First of Long Island

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

