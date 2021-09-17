The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,113 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,646 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.20% of The First of Long Island worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of The First of Long Island during the second quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 3.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 49,652 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 4.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 508,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 482.2% in the first quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 80,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The First of Long Island by 3.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 375,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,987,000 after purchasing an additional 12,732 shares during the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The First of Long Island stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. The First of Long Island Co. has a 1 year low of $14.12 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.35. The company has a market cap of $467.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The bank reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 31.54%. The firm had revenue of $29.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. The First of Long Island’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

The First of Long Island Corp. is a holding company, through which its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of financial services. It offers personal banking, business banking and lending services to individual, professional, corporate, institutional, and government customers. The company was founded on February 7, 1984 and is headquartered in Glen Head, NY.

