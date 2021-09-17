The Force Protocol Trading 29.9% Lower Over Last Week (FOR)

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One The Force Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. The Force Protocol has a market capitalization of $10.43 million and $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded 29.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00017751 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.54 or 0.00435736 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001123 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000758 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000054 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Force Protocol Profile

The Force Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

