The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, an increase of 82.6% from the August 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $77,000.

NYSE GDV traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.34. 113,386 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 173,637. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.70. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $17.46 and a 52-week high of $27.16.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. It invests in sectors, such as financial services, energy and utilities, food and beverage, telecommunications, consumer products and healthcare. The company was founded on November 18, 2003 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

