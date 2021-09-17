The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The GDL Fund (NYSE:GDL) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of The GDL Fund stock opened at $9.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98. The GDL Fund has a one year low of $8.23 and a one year high of $9.30.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in The GDL Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 93,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 6,183 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 300.0% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 0.9% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,068,950 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 9,876 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 379,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,390,000 after purchasing an additional 10,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its position in shares of The GDL Fund by 1.4% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,789,956 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,984,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter.

About The GDL Fund

The GDL Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in securities of companies involved in publicly announced mergers, takeovers, tender offers, and leveraged buyouts.

