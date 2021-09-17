The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Short Interest Up 112.3% in August

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 145,200 shares, a growth of 112.3% from the August 15th total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 617,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.
VRAR stock opened at $8.64 on Friday. The Glimpse Group has a 12-month low of $7.44 and a 12-month high of $18.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.03.
The Glimpse Group Company Profile
