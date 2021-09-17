The Graph Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $126.24 Million (GRT)

The Graph (CURRENCY:GRT) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 17th. The Graph has a market cap of $3.94 billion and approximately $126.24 million worth of The Graph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, The Graph has traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar. One The Graph coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.84 or 0.00001740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get The Graph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.46 or 0.00059184 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002942 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00133118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00013340 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.72 or 0.00047246 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

The Graph Profile

The Graph (GRT) is a coin. Its launch date was December 15th, 2020. The Graph’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,715,735,200 coins. The Graph’s official Twitter account is @GoRecruit_EN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Graph’s official website is thegraph.com . The Reddit community for The Graph is https://reddit.com/r/thegraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Graph’s official message board is thegraph.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The Graph is an indexing protocol for querying data for networks like Ethereum and IPFS, powering many applications in both DeFi and the broader Web3 ecosystem. Anyone can build and publish open APIs, called subgraphs, that applications can query using GraphQL to retrieve blockchain data. There is a hosted service in production that makes it easy for developers to get started building on The Graph and the decentralized network will be launching later this year. The Graph currently supports indexing data from Ethereum, IPFS and POA, with more networks coming soon. “

The Graph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Graph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Graph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy The Graph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for The Graph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Graph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.