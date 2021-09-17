The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Stake Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,836 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,745 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.33% of The Greenbrier Companies worth $4,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 104,465 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 68.3% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,844 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 9.4% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 252,980 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 21,754 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 29.8% in the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 0.9% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William A. Furman bought 69,783 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, for a total transaction of $3,004,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GBX opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4,281.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.56. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.01 and a 52 week high of $50.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.14.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.44 million. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.43%.

GBX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Susquehanna raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

