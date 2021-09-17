The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Hits New 52-Week High at $71.28

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $71.28 and last traded at $70.85, with a volume of 3248 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $70.55.

HIG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upgraded The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.79.

The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $355,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $1,568,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,363,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,524,395. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,309,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,435,993,000 after acquiring an additional 178,794 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,397,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,697,811,000 after buying an additional 1,773,117 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,706,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,290,303,000 after buying an additional 113,577 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,364,665 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $952,148,000 after buying an additional 1,101,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,307,410 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $886,630,000 after buying an additional 3,802,775 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

