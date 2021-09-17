The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) is Factorial Partners LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Factorial Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot comprises about 2.8% of Factorial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Factorial Partners LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HD. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.52.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total value of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The Home Depot stock traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 214,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,381. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $327.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $315.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $246.59 and a 12-month high of $345.69. The company has a market cap of $355.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

