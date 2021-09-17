The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Acquired by Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,940 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $7,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the second quarter worth $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611 in the last three months. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on HD. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. OTR Global downgraded shares of The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

Shares of HD stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $337.02. The company had a trading volume of 205,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,381. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $327.76 and its 200 day moving average is $315.24. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

