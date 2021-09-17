The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) Short Interest Up 97.6% in August

The India Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IFN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, a growth of 97.6% from the August 15th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 78,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:IFN opened at $23.74 on Friday. The India Fund has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $23.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is a positive change from The India Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The India Fund during the second quarter worth $33,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in The India Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $124,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in The India Fund by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,887 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

The India Fund Company Profile

The India Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of small-cap, mid-cap, and large-cap companies. The fund employs a quantitative and fundamental analysis with a bottom-up stock picking and asset allocation approach to create its portfolio.

