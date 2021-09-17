The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Shares Purchased by CWM Advisors LLC

CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,184 shares during the quarter. CWM Advisors LLC’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 308,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,996,000 after purchasing an additional 23,512 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 50,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 21,475 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 162,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,575,000 after acquiring an additional 44,421 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 371,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,185,000 after acquiring an additional 29,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 66,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,439,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Get The J. M. Smucker alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of The J. M. Smucker stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $121.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 848 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,006. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 1-year low of $108.10 and a 1-year high of $140.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.29.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM).

Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.