The Kroger (NYSE:KR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.250-$3.350 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KR. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group raised their price objective on The Kroger from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Kroger from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on The Kroger from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $38.28.

Get The Kroger alerts:

NYSE:KR opened at $40.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.06. The Kroger has a 1-year low of $30.35 and a 1-year high of $47.99.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.16. The Kroger had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 28.26%. The company had revenue of $31.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total value of $569,931.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,853 shares of company stock worth $1,425,183 over the last quarter. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Kroger

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for The Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.