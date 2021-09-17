The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Shares Sold by JustInvest LLC

JustInvest LLC lowered its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 14.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,539 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 0.6% of JustInvest LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. JustInvest LLC’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 38.0% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 390,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,951,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 9.3% during the first quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 78,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,669,000 after acquiring an additional 6,720 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble by 84.1% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 5,859,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.51% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Carolyn M. Tastad sold 7,772 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.77, for a total transaction of $1,101,836.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total value of $3,189,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,491,021.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 748,024 shares of company stock worth $106,760,698 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $144.63. The company had a trading volume of 315,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,929,919. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $351.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $142.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.74. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $121.54 and a 1-year high of $147.23.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 61.48%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securities upped their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

About The Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

