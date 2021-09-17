The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Sells $475,507.80 in Stock

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 13,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.60, for a total transaction of $475,507.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Wednesday, September 15th, Joseph Scalzo sold 44,984 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $1,564,093.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.61. 1,135,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36. The Simply Good Foods Company has a 12 month low of $18.62 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.68 and a beta of 1.01.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.14. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMPL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 14,586 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The Simply Good Foods by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $776,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from an “a-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.23.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

