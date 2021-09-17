The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Sold by Cigna Investments Inc. New

Cigna Investments Inc. New lessened its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 13.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,083 shares during the quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New’s holdings in The Southern were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Southern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Southern by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern by 1,794.9% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of The Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $167,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,976,683.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 87,247 shares of company stock worth $5,813,034 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. Guggenheim raised The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on The Southern from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on The Southern from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.62.

SO opened at $65.38 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $52.01 and a one year high of $67.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.96 and its 200-day moving average is $63.56. The company has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The Southern had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 14.47%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.23%.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

