The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Shares Sold by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lowered its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 708,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.93% of The Timken worth $57,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 346.0% during the first quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 87,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 68,145 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 38.9% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 13,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,816 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 99.8% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 11.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of The Timken by 24.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.33% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TKR opened at $68.02 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.66. The Timken Company has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.07). The Timken had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TKR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $91.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.25.

The Timken Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.