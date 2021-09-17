The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.26 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%.

The TJX Companies has decreased its dividend by 61.6% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:TJX traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $70.35. 304,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,372,878. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies has a twelve month low of $50.06 and a twelve month high of $76.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.21, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.41.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of The TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total value of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares in the company, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The TJX Companies stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 223,003 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of The TJX Companies worth $591,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 87.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

