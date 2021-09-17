The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) is Discerene Group LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Discerene Group LP decreased its holdings in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,323,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 111,000 shares during the quarter. The Western Union comprises about 17.1% of Discerene Group LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Discerene Group LP owned approximately 0.57% of The Western Union worth $53,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Western Union during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 347.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in The Western Union by 146.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,040 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 31.1% in the first quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in The Western Union in the second quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WU traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.90. The company had a trading volume of 98,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,186,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.32 and a 200 day moving average of $23.87. The Western Union Company has a 1-year low of $19.07 and a 1-year high of $26.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

