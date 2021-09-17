The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) by 133.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 911,498 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 521,223 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned 0.22% of The Western Union worth $20,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in The Western Union by 1.6% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 26,312 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in The Western Union by 1.5% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 29,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in The Western Union by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Western Union by 2.0% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,172 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of The Western Union by 1.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 36,566 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WU opened at $21.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89. The Western Union Company has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $26.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.99.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The Western Union had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 424.46%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Western Union Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.27%.

About The Western Union

The Western Union Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of money transfer and payment services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer-to-Consumer; Business Solutions; and Other. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers. The Business Solutions segment offers payment and foreign exchange solutions, cross-border, cross-currency transactions, for small and medium size enterprises and other organizations and individuals.

