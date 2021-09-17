The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Acquired by Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 45.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 35,027 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bollard Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 24,908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 1.7% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 26,965 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 17.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 0.3% during the second quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 161,479 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in The Williams Companies by 3.8% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.34. The stock had a trading volume of 74,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,856,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.26 and a 1-year high of $28.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.11.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WMB shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.33.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.