The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Purchased by abrdn plc

abrdn plc boosted its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,619,752 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,319 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned about 0.13% of The Williams Companies worth $43,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in The Williams Companies by 16,558.9% in the 1st quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,218,296 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $52,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,980 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 2.8% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,669,692 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $158,006,000 after acquiring an additional 887,087 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $1,224,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies by 39.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300,165 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,801,000 after acquiring an additional 367,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on WMB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.11. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $18.26 and a one year high of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

