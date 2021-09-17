THEKEY (TKY) Reaches Market Cap of $5.83 Million

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. During the last week, THEKEY has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. THEKEY has a market cap of $5.83 million and $191,284.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get THEKEY alerts:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000049 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000603 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000801 BTC.

About THEKEY

TKY is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THEKEY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THEKEY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.