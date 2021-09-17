Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $21.160-$21.160 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $19.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.30 billion-$40.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $34.29 billion.Thermo Fisher Scientific also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $22.070-$22.070 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on TMO. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $547.95.

NYSE TMO traded up $36.36 on Friday, hitting $596.80. 5,272,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,603,658. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $234.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $543.65 and a 200-day moving average of $495.02. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $412.80 and a 12 month high of $609.30.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. On average, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

