Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $21.16 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $19.58.

TMO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $547.95.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $560.44 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $412.80 and a 12-month high of $575.63. The company has a market capitalization of $220.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50 day moving average of $543.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $495.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is 5.32%.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

