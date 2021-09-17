Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) Stock Holdings Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,595 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,436 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 15,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Thor Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 233,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,501,000 after buying an additional 12,972 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Thor Industries by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Thor Industries by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,045,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Thor Industries by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 11,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Shares of NYSE THO opened at $110.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.46. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.64 and a 52-week high of $152.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.35.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on THO shares. upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.56.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

See Also: Hold Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.