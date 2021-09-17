Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.
THO has been the subject of several other reports. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.
Thor Industries stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23.
Thor Industries Company Profile
Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.
