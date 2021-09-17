Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Truist

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Truist from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Truist’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 17.54% from the stock’s previous close.

THO has been the subject of several other reports. upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup upgraded Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas began coverage on Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Northcoast Research cut Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.89.

Thor Industries stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $110.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 946 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,113. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 2.35. Thor Industries has a 1 year low of $78.64 and a 1 year high of $152.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.23.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Thor Industries by 24.7% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 15.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,568,000 after purchasing an additional 20,534 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Thor Industries by 38.1% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 64,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 17,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thor Industries during the second quarter worth about $1,840,000. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thor Industries Company Profile

Thor Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of recreational vehicles. It operates through the following segments: North American Towable Recreational Vehicles; North American Motorized Recreational Vehicles; and European Recreational Vehicles. The North American Towable Recreational Vehicles segment includes operating entities such as Airstream, Heartland, Jayco, Keystone, and KZ.

