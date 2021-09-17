THORChain Trading 14.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. THORChain has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and $102.51 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded 14.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One THORChain coin can now be bought for about $9.68 or 0.00020558 BTC on exchanges.

About THORChain

THORChain’s genesis date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 461,668,422 coins and its circulating supply is 224,410,215 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THORChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

