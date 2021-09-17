Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Acquires 110,425 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,333,710 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 110,425 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries accounts for about 1.6% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.40% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $137,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB traded down $1.54 on Friday, hitting $92.33. The company had a trading volume of 88,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,357. The company has a market cap of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.70, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12-month low of $66.72 and a 12-month high of $118.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 80.57%.

LYB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $108.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.69.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Featured Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.