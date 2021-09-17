Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 960,926 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 84,732 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $57,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AZN. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,452 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 245,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,201,000 after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,891,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,040,000 after acquiring an additional 78,748 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 91,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,529,000 after acquiring an additional 13,429 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 13.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.56. 368,182 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,916,462. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $60.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.14 billion, a PE ratio of 38.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.20.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 12.77%. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.16%.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

