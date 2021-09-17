Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,342,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,863 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing accounts for about 1.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $161,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 47,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $719,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 10,404 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSM stock traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.47. 274,799 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,310,362. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $614.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 38.14%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.4941 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.59%.

TSM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Argus initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

