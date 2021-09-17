Thornburg Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 346,392 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,014 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 0.9% of Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $80,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Visa stock traded down $3.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $221.00. 378,307 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,205,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $430.50 billion, a PE ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $235.87 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.40%.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Compass Point upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

